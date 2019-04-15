Malay Mail

Daimler to add new compact SUV to lineup this year, says CEO

Published 19 minutes ago on 15 April 2019

Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz cars Dieter Zetsche unveiled a concept for a compact Mercedes GLB. ― Reuters pic
BERLIN, April 15 — Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said the German automaker would add a new compact SUV to its lineup later this year.

Zetsche at an event in Shanghai today unveiled what he called a concept for a compact Mercedes GLB with seating for seven and rugged off-road tires.

Zetsche said the GLB would not remain a concept for long, and promised the unveiling of a production version by this summer.

In China, Mercedes has declared 2019 the “year of the SUV”, reflecting the growing popularity of such vehicles in the world’s largest car market. — Reuters

