Daimler to add new compact SUV to lineup this year, says CEO

BERLIN, April 15 — Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said the German automaker would add a new compact SUV to its lineup later this year.
Zetsche at an event in Shanghai today unveiled what he called a concept for a compact Mercedes GLB with seating for seven and rugged off-road tires.
Zetsche said the GLB would not remain a concept for long, and promised the unveiling of a production version by this summer.
In China, Mercedes has declared 2019 the “year of the SUV”, reflecting the growing popularity of such vehicles in the world’s largest car market. — Reuters