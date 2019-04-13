What the car brands brought to Milan Design Week

Over the course of Milan Design Week, car manufacturers like Maserati, Hyundai, and Peugeot have been debuting innovative new design concepts like multi-tone body finishes and multi-sensory light displays. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

MILAN, Apr 14 — Milan Design Week 2019 will be coming to an end this weekend after unique furniture and home décor items have been on display for nearly a week to inspire the future of design. While the exhibition’s primary purpose is to bring together the most innovative home products to date, a small collection of automobile manufacturers, also brought their latest and most unique vehicle design concepts to the Milan Design Week showroom floor.

Maserati

As a tribute to Italian “products of excellence,” Maserati displayed a One of One Levante that was customized especially for Allegra Antinori, an Italian maker of fine wine. According to the company, the model was tailored to every aspect of her personality; the tricolor holographic body paint is reminiscent of Tuscan hills, and the seats had been colored with aniline and oils using a technique that “guarantees exceptional color depth and a velvety smooth texture which, like a fine wine, will improve with age.”

Hyundai

Hyundai used the Milan Design Week 2019 to show off its vision for how “vehicles will become individual living spaces” with an interactive exhibition appealing to the senses. The company’s show centerpiece was “Sculpture,” an art piece representing Hyundai’s refreshed brand experience: “Color & Light, Material and Shape & Sound.”

Peugeot

Instead of showcasing a specific car at this year’s exhibition, Peugeot’s Design Lab used its presence to perform a dynamic light and sound show that represents the company’s transition towards vehicle electrification. While the new Peugeot 208 and e-208 models, e-Legend Concept, and a handful of Cycles electric bikes were on display, as well, the star of the show was a five meter tall sculpture of the Peugeot lion.

Milan Design Week 2019 continues until Sunday. — AFP-Relaxnews