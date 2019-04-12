Mercedes, Audi, Porsche: Teasers rain ahead of NY Auto Show (Video)

The New York Auto Show officially opens to the public a week from tomorrow. — Picture from Instagram/alfaromeousa via nyautoshow

NEW YORK, April 12 — With the annual New York International Auto Show just a week away, car companies like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche are giving us a taste of what's to come.

The New York Auto Show officially opens to the public a week from tomorrow. To get the world excited about their brands, automobile manufacturers from across the world have been dropping hints about their upcoming debuts while some car publications have also been sharing their tips. Here are some of the latest teasers from over this week:

2020 Subaru Outback

Subaru announced that the model whose very first launch took place back in 1995, the Outback, is getting an upgrade for the 2020 model year.

Get ready for the unveiling of the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback @NYAutoShow. Tune into the live reveal on April 17th at 11:15AM ET here: https://t.co/fChEKd7jr3. #NYIAS #SubaruOutback pic.twitter.com/gQrfHg05vd — Subaru (@subaru_usa) April 10, 2019

2020 Toyota Highlander

On Tuesday, Toyota teased the latest Highlander with a piece of art composed of over 200 individually hand-painted parts.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Also on Tuesday, Motor1 published images of the upcoming Mercedes GLS on the road with nearly no camouflage just days before its NY world premiere.

Take one last look at the @MercedesBenz GLS-Class SUV before the camouflages comes off at the @NYAutoShow. https://t.co/jR2QJJaFo7 — MOTOR1 (@Motor1com) April 9, 2019

2020 Porsche 911 Speedster

CarBuzz received an anonymous tip from a Speedster customer who shared an image of their invite to the “unveiling of the new 911 Speedster.”

Porsche 911 Speedster Coming To New York Auto Show. Production version of the Speedster will be unveiled next week. #2019newyorkautoshow #scoop #specialedition Read: https://t.co/uW3QVYqUFO pic.twitter.com/yFw1xmICUd — CarBuzz (@CarBuzzcom) April 9, 2019

2020 Hyundai Venue

On Monday, Hyundai published design sketches of its smallest SUV yet. — AFP-Relaxnews