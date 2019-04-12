Infiniti celebrates 30 years with special edition trim for Q50

Infiniti plans to debut the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition at the New York International Auto Show. — Picture courtesy of Infiniti

NEW YORK, April 12 — Infiniti will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with the launch of a new trim for the Q50 sedan. The 2019 Q50 Signature Edition will debut next week at the New York International Auto Show.

Yesterday Infiniti announced that it plans to celebrate its 30 years this year at the New York Auto Show with the launch of the 2019 Q50 Signature sedan.

Though the exterior has not changed much from the standard Q50, this trim adds a few new details to the front and rear fascias that give the model a sportier aesthetic. The trunk gets Special Edition badging, and the wheels are swapped out for 19-inch brightly finished Signature Edition alloy wheels. The interior has been trimmed in Kacchu aluminum, and the seats are reupholstered in leather.

More significant than the cosmetic alterations on this Special Edition are the tech additions that come standard on the model. This Q50 is equipped with a collection of smart safety features like Blind Spot Warning, an Around View Mirror with Moving Object Detection, a front and rear sonar system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Backup Collision Intervention.

Furthermore, the Special Edition is equipped with a series of luxurious extras that are usually offered with the Essential Package; in addition to the heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and remote engine start, owners will benefit from smart navigation features which can be controlled by voice.

Accompanying the Q50 Special Edition at the New York Auto Show next week will be the Q Inspiration concept as well as the company’s full model lineup.

Pricing for the limited production 2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition has not yet been announced, but it will likely be higher than that of the standard Q50 which starts at US$35,550 (RM146,302). The model will debut next week in New York and hit dealerships in May. — AFP-Relaxnews