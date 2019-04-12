Geely launches EV brand and first electric sedan in Singapore

Geely Auto Group launches the Geometry A sedan. — Picture courtesy of Geely

SINGAPORE, April 12 — Chinese auto group Geely has announced the global launch of their high-end electric brand Geometry and their first electric sedan, the Geometry A.

Yesterday in Singapore, Geely Auto Group debuted its pure electric brand Geometry as well as the line's first member: The Geometry A sedan.

According to the company, "The Geometry brand is Geely's vision of the future in which technology is used to create a sustainable environment and safe mobility, leading to a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature." By 2025, Geely plans to have 10 fully electric models in their portfolio spanning multiple segments including SUVs, crossovers and MPVs.

The Geometry A will be available in two trims, standard and long range, and six configurations. The standard model will have a combined urban and highway range of 410km, and the long-range version will have a combined range of 500km.

The integrated New Energy "Intelligent Power" technology monitors the battery system and motor to ensure that power is being used efficiently and that the energy output is smooth in all weather conditions. The maximum power measures in at 120kW and the maximum torque at 250 N·m which allows the sedan to reach 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

Not only can the Geometry A charge from 30 to 80 per cent in half an hour, but also it has a Super E Energy Station system that can charge up laptops, ovens, lamps, and anything else with an external power plug.

Additionally, the model comes with a handful of smart safety technologies like an automatic emergency braking system, an intelligent high beam control system, and a collision warning system, as well as autonomous driving tools and multimedia features like an in-vehicle voice assistant.

The standard range Geometry A starts at 150,000 RMB (about RM92,056) while the long-range version starts at 170,000 RMB (about US$25,300). Already, the model has received over 27,000 orders worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews