Perodua Bezza Limited Edition unveiled at Malaysia Autoshow 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) laucnches the Perodua Bezza Limited Edition at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 at Taman Ekspo Pertanian Malaysia Serdang (MAEPS) April 11, 2019. Also present was International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (second from right). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Perodua has unveiled its new Perodua Bezza Limited Edition at the four-day Malaysia Autoshow 2019, which begins today.

Perodua said the special Bezza will be priced at RM44,890 on the road before insurance and limited to only 50 units.

“It will only be available for booking at the event,” it said in a statement today.

The vehicle was unveiled by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Perodua Global Manufacturing Sdn Bhd president Datuk Ahmad Suhaimi Hashim this morning at the auto show.

Also present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari and Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin.

Zahari said based on the Bezza 1.3 Premium X, the Perodua Bezza Limited Edition contrasts its Ivory White paint with a full GearUp body kit finished in matte black with an all-around red lower pinstripe, a matte black rear spoiler, a blacked-out roof and dark grey alloys.

“The Perodua Bezza Limited Edition is all about sporty individuality. With GearUp accessories exclusive to this model, you can now proudly stand out from the crowd in Malaysia’s favourite sedan,” he said.

Since its launch in 2016, 145,000 units of the Bezza has been sold and it is Perodua’s first-ever sedan, with an upper body designed entirely in-house. — Bernama