Citroën C5 Aircross, Range Rover Evoque get top marks in Euro NCAP crash tests

An image from the Euro NCAP crash test of the Citroën C5 Aircross. — Picture courtesy of Euro NCAP

LEUVEN (Belgium), April 11 — The Citroën C5 Aircross and Range Rover Evoque have successfully passed, with flying colours, the European Evaluation crash tests programme for New Car Models (Euro NCAP), each vehicle obtaining five stars. Note however that the French SUV only manages this result in its “security pack” configuration mode.

It’s the Range Rover Evoque that takes the lead with the highest rating, with an excellent score of 94 per cent regarding protection of adults. The Evoque also got 87 per cent for child safety, 73 per cent for all the safety assistance offered and 72 per cent for pedestrian protection.

As for the Citroën C5 Aircross equipped with an optional “security pack,” including a radar system for detecting cyclists and obstacles, it got 89 per cent for the protection of adults and 86 per cent for that of children onboard.

The Citroën C5 Aircross also scored 82 per cent for its total safety assistance and 67 per cent for pedestrian protection.

Without this pack, the SUV only got a four-star crash test rating with a score of just 58 per cent for pedestrian safety. — AFP-Relaxnews