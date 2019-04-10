Hyundai publishes design sketches of upcoming SUV

Design sketch of 2020 Hyundai Venue exterior. — Hyundai pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, April 10 — Hyundai has published a series of design sketches of the 2020 Venue ahead of its world premiere at the New York International Auto Show next week.

Late last month, Hyundai published the first teasers of their smallest SUV to date, the 2020 Venue, that left nearly everything about the crossover, both inside and out, to the imagination.

Apart from a close-up picture of the rear’s brand badge, the company only offered us photographs of colourful and lively gatherings that allegedly represent the personality of the car; according to Hyundai, the Venue has a “trendy, unique style,” and “embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be.’”

And now, earlier this week, the company published a new series of sketches that are far more revealing than the previously provided images.

Not only do we get a taste of the entire exterior of the Venue, but also we have some insight as to what the cockpit will look like — including s a horizontally placed centre console touchscreen and a dash of colour on the dash, doors, and seats.

Hyundai states that the Venue will answer the needs of busy professionals and busy partygoers thanks to “an abundance of playful and practical features include(ing) seamless safety, versatility and connectivity.”

Currently, the brand’s smallest SUV is the Kona which starts at US$19,990 (RM82,125), so the price tag of the Venue will likely slide in just below.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will be officially unveiled at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. — AFP-Relaxnews