Ford's ‘Mustang-inspired' future electric SUV to have 600-km range

Ford released a first image of its upcoming Mustang-inspired SUV in 2018. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, April 7 ― During the #GoElectric event in Amsterdam, Ford revealed its schedule for releasing 16 new electric models (light hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and 100 per cent electric) for Europe by 2021. One of the fully electric vehicles mentioned at the event is a Mustang-inspired performance SUV but the model remains largely shrouded in mystery.

The car manufacturer has been dropping hints about this new model since 2018. It's set to be a 100 per cent electric Mustang-inspired SUV and to be on the market by 2020. While Ford has not yet confirmed any more information or released a photo of what it will look like, it did however announce that the SUV will have a 600-km (370-mile) range, which would place it for example slightly above the Tesla Model Y (300 miles or 482km announced for its “long-range” version in the US, 540km for the EU norm), just unveiled and whose first shipments are expected in 2020, in the United States.

The question, however, is what does “Mustang-inspired” mean for Ford? Undoubtedly the design of this brand-new SUV will highlight the typical features of the famous “muscle” car. For the rest, Ford remains tight-lipped, which adds to the mystery of this future model including its name.

The other fully electric model which is currently in development at Ford is a variation of its utility Transit without emissions, that is expected to be on the market in 2021. ― AFP-Relaxnews