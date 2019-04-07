2019 Auto Shanghai is fast approaching and the teasers keep coming

Visitors browse the cars on display at 2017 Auto Shanghai. ― AFP pic

SHANGHAI, April 7 ― With the 2019 Auto Shanghai less than two weeks away, car manufacturers continue to tease and tantalise by publishing obscure photos of the models expected to debut at the show.

Early this week, automotive companies like Audi, Infiniti, and Nissan began teasing their 2019 Auto Shanghai debuts. As time draws closer to the show, more and more sneak peeks drop from the likes of Karma Automotive, Faraday Future, Mercedes-Benz, and Nio.

Karma Revero

Karma Automotive revealed last month that it is planning on bringing three new cars to Auto Shanghai this year including a new-generation Revero, a project vehicle created in collaboration with Pininfarina, and a fully electric concept model dubbed the Vision Concept. Since that announcement was made, all models have been teased ahead of their debuts, but on Thursday, Karma offered yet another view of the upcoming Revero.

Advancing towards an effortless charging experience, the next gen #Revero includes a new indicator using the third brake light. More innovations will unveil at Auto Shanghai 2019. #KarmaAuto #KarmaRevero pic.twitter.com/xKd5SeuN7Y — Karma Automotive (@KarmaAutomotive) April 3, 2019

Faraday Future V9 Concept

Also on Thursday, Faraday Future CEO YT Jia published a teaser image of the brand's upcoming V9 Concept, a model being developed with Chinese online game operator The9 Limited.

The V9 concept: a new mobility luxury intelligent space that blends design, AI and seamless cabin connectivity. #FFV9 #FaradayFuture pic.twitter.com/l8u1lyEutO — YT Jia (@YTJiaFF) April 3, 2019

Mercedes Concept GLB

The Mercedes Concept GLB is functioning as a precursor to an eventual production version of the model that will slide in between the GLA- and GLC-Classes. While the image teased appears to be a sketch, we can expect the real deal to be just as luxurious.

Get the first glimpse of the Concept GLB. More to come soon at Auto Shanghai 2019!#AutoShanghai #ConceptGLB pic.twitter.com/hlGxqC1k82 — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) April 3, 2019

Nio ET7 Concept

Motor Authority reported Thursday that Nio released a teaser for the ET7 concept which looks to be a sedan donning a fastback roof. According to the manufacturer, the model will sport Level 4 self-driving capability allowing it to operate with nearly no driver involvement.

Nio ET7 concept teased, likely hints at fastback sedan https://t.co/n0SG6f45AX pic.twitter.com/slu80PFKzs — MotorAuthority (@motorauthority) April 4, 2019

These models will be on display at 2019 Auto Shanghai which opens to the public on April 16. ― AFP-Relaxnews