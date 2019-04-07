Malay Mail

2019 Auto Shanghai is fast approaching and the teasers keep coming

Published 16 minutes ago on 07 April 2019

Visitors browse the cars on display at 2017 Auto Shanghai. ― AFP pic
SHANGHAI, April 7 ― With the 2019 Auto Shanghai less than two weeks away, car manufacturers continue to tease and tantalise by publishing obscure photos of the models expected to debut at the show.

Early this week, automotive companies like Audi, Infiniti, and Nissan began teasing their 2019 Auto Shanghai debuts. As time draws closer to the show, more and more sneak peeks drop from the likes of Karma Automotive, Faraday Future, Mercedes-Benz, and Nio.

Karma Revero

Karma Automotive revealed last month that it is planning on bringing three new cars to Auto Shanghai this year including a new-generation Revero, a project vehicle created in collaboration with Pininfarina, and a fully electric concept model dubbed the Vision Concept. Since that announcement was made, all models have been teased ahead of their debuts, but on Thursday, Karma offered yet another view of the upcoming Revero.

 

Faraday Future V9 Concept

Also on Thursday, Faraday Future CEO YT Jia published a teaser image of the brand's upcoming V9 Concept, a model being developed with Chinese online game operator The9 Limited.

 

Mercedes Concept GLB

The Mercedes Concept GLB is functioning as a precursor to an eventual production version of the model that will slide in between the GLA- and GLC-Classes. While the image teased appears to be a sketch, we can expect the real deal to be just as luxurious.

 

Nio ET7 Concept

Motor Authority reported Thursday that Nio released a teaser for the ET7 concept which looks to be a sedan donning a fastback roof. According to the manufacturer, the model will sport Level 4 self-driving capability allowing it to operate with nearly no driver involvement.

 

These models will be on display at 2019 Auto Shanghai which opens to the public on April 16. ― AFP-Relaxnews

