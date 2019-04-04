Ford Puma returning as a crossover, out late 2019

The first shot of the new Ford Puma. — Picture from Instagram/fordeurope

AMSTERDAM, April 4 — The Puma is back at Ford. The one-time coupé is set to return in the form of a crossover, due on sale late 2019. In the meantime, the American automaker has offered a first glimpse of this new model.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford Europe, gets straight to the point: “... we think Puma is going to really resonate with compact-car customers in Europe.... We’ve gone to every length to give customers the flexibility they want, with progressive and evocative styling, so that they can drive the best-looking car they’ve ever owned.”

The first image of the car, shrouded in darkness, offers a glimpse of a vehicle with a raised ride height and athletic styling, including distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps. Ford also promises a class-leading luggage capacity of 456 litres.

The Ford Puma will get a 115-horsepower EcoBoost Hybrid engine with anticipated fuel efficiency from 5.4L/100km and CO2 emissions from 124g/km. Ford also explains that energy recovered during braking and coasting phases is used to charge a 48‑volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

Due out late 2019, the Ford Puma will be produced at the automaker’s Craiova Assembly Plant in Romania. At first glance, this new Puma appears to be lined up as a rival to the Renault Captur and the Peugeot 2008. — AFP-relaxnews