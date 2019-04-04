Audi, Infiniti, Nissan and more: A look at the latest Shanghai Motor Show sneak peeks

VW announced that the ID family will be expanding with the ID Roomzz electric full-size SUV. — Picture from Instagram/volkswagen

SHANGHAI, April 4 — On Monday and Tuesday, a handful of car manufacturers published their first teasers of concept models and production vehicles that will debut at the Shanghai Motor Show, which takes place in two weeks’ time.

Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest biannual auto exhibitions to date, is just two weeks away now and car companies from across the world have begun publishing teasers of what they’ll be bringing to the show. Monday and Tuesday, in particular, were big days among automobile manufacturers to publish sneak peeks, and here’s what we’ve seen:

Infiniti Qs Inspiration

Infiniti announced Tuesday that it’ll be debuting the Qs Inspiration electric sports sedan concept in Shanghai, a model with modern, minimalist, and clutter-free design cues that represents the future of the company as well as the automotive industry as a whole.

The INFINITI Qs Inspiration is the electrified sports

sedan, reimagined. No room for compromise,

just opportunity for innovation. Premiering at the

Shanghai Motor Show – April 16. https://t.co/D2AHpWuKrd#QsInspiration #INFINITI #ConceptCar pic.twitter.com/iBMgT5mEhs — INFINITI Motor Co. (@INFINITIMotor) April 3, 2019

Chevy Trailblazer and Tracker

Also on Tuesday, Motor1 reported that Chevy will be bringing back the Trailblazer and Tracker SUVs, two models that were discontinued in North America back in 2009 and 2004.

Not one, but two new @chevrolet SUVs are about to debut https://t.co/M62sil2qs9 — MOTOR1 (@Motor1com) April 2, 2019

VW ID Roomzz

VW announced on Tuesday that the ID family will be expanding with the ID Roomzz electric full-size SUV that’s expected to hit the market, first in China, in 2021.

The ID. family is growing: ID. ROOMZZ. The electric full-size SUV will be showcased at #AutoShanghai 2019 and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021. https://t.co/gcURExaQHw pic.twitter.com/LvudrPdUZK — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) April 2, 2019

Audi AI:me showcar

The AI:me showcar that Audi announced on April 2 is simply a design study that will “illustrate the vision of an automated driving compact car for the megacities of tomorrow.”

Audi AI:me is the name of a new design study that the brand with the four rings will be presenting at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 15, 2019. The showcar illustrates the vision of an automated driving compact car for the megacities of tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aBeZbQxPnS — Audi UK Press Office (@AudiUKPress) April 2, 2019

Buick Encore and Encore GX

On Monday, Buick revealed shadowy images of the upcoming second-generation Encore subcompact crossover accompanied by what the company calls the Encore GX, an allegedly more compact model.

Nissan sedan and two concepts

Nissan is keeping its Shanghai debuts rather mysterious, simply announcing on Monday that it would unveil a new, currently nameless sedan, as well as two electrified concept vehicles.

#Nissan will unveil an all-new sedan and display two electrified concept vehicles at this year’s Shanghai International Automobile Exhibition. For more, visit our newsroom: https://t.co/IfK5edciql #AutoShanghai pic.twitter.com/EXjLFoalJ9 — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) April 2, 2019

The 2019 Auto Shanghai will run from April 16 to April 25. — AFP-Relaxnews