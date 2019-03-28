Lincoln adds to luxury segment with Corsair SUV (VIDEO)

Lincoln to debut new Corsair at New York International Auto Show. — Image courtesy of Lincoln via AFP

NEW YORK, March 28 — Lincoln has released a 17-second video that reveals just a part of the upcoming Corsair's silhouette.

Yesterday, Lincoln announced that it would be bringing a new luxury SUV to the New York International Auto Show next month with the publication of a brief video less than 20 seconds long.

The clip shows the Corsair's side profile in the dark with nothing illuminated except the very top edge spanning from the hood to the rear spoiler. With the minimal light, just a few extremely vague details of the front left tire and the running board can be made out.

This model has been designed to replace the Lincoln MKC, a dated model that has been around since 2014. As for specs, sources report that it will be sharing the same platform as the upcoming 2020 Ford Escape — which will also debut in April.

As crossover and SUV sales gain traction across the globe, the Corsair will be another option beside Lincoln's Navigator, Nautilus, and Aviator for customers to choose from.

The Lincoln Corsair will make its world debut on April 18 in New York. — AFP-Relaxnews