Hyundai teases smallest CUV yet, the Venue

Hyundai teases the 2020 Venue CUV. — Image courtesy of Hyundai via AFP

SEOUL, March 28 — Hyundai has announced the name of its latest, smallest, and trendiest crossover utility vehicle to date: The 2020 Hyundai Venue.

On Tuesday, Hyundai revealed that the name of its 2020 CUV will be the Hyundai Venue, a name that “references a ‘place' where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle.” The model will be the brand's smallest crossover utility vehicle yet and supposedly dons a “place to be” ambiance.

This is a different approach to the naming scheme that has been defining the Hyundai CUV and SUV lineup as of late. Though a venue is — rather ambiguously — a place, it doesn't follow quite the same pattern as the Santa Fe, Palisade, and Tucson.

From the looks of it, this trendy little vehicle is going to be the life of the party, though we don't know exactly how Hyundai will be accomplishing that. We'll see when the Venue premieres at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. — AFP-Relaxnews