DS Auto poised to reveal something new this week

Thierry Metroz teases pictures of what appears to be a new concept car on Instagram. — Courtesy of Instagram/Thierry Métroz

PARIS, March 19 — The DS auto brand appears poised to unveil a new model — probably a concept car — on Thursday, according to its styling director, Thierry Métroz, who shared some previously unseen images on the Instagram social network.

Without giving more away about this forthcoming model, Thierry Métroz did state that it would not be the DS 8, the new sedan the auto brand is expected to unveil this year.

These three mysterious images offer a glimpse of a particularly futuristic-looking vehicle, likely to be an electric model and possibly with cameras in place of its exterior mirrors.

What appears to be a new concept car could make its debut next month at the Shanghai motor show in China, which opens to the public on April 18, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews