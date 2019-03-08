Whimsical urban concept cars galore at Geneva show

Honda E Prototype — Picture courtesy of Honda

GENEVA, March 8 — Urban mobility is trending at this year's Geneva International Motor Show: smaller cars, fewer emissions, more electrification.

Among the dozens of concept cars that have been unveiled in Geneva over the past couple days, the urban travel-oriented models may be the most relevant to today as emissions standards get more stringent, traffic gets more congested, and parking spaces get even smaller.

Honda E Prototype

Honda's E Prototype defines the company's electrification ambitions. Not only does it represent Honda's future, but it IS the future as a preview of the brand's first production BEV for the European market.

SEAT Minimo

SEAT Minimo — Picture courtesy of SEAT

To demonstrate the company's “vision of the urban mobility of tomorrow” SEAT unveiled the Minimó concept, a tiny street-friendly vehicle that's a cross between a car and a motorcycle.

Fiat Centoventi

Fiat Centoventi — Picture courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat, on the other hand, took a funky approach to their latest concept by making it incredibly customisable. Almost every component like the bumpers and roof can be switched and swapped out based on the driver's mood — even the cupholders can be popped into the dash like Legos.

Citroen Ami One

Citroen Ami One — Picture courtesy of Citroen Communication

Citroen celebrated its 100th anniversary with the “cheerful” Ami One, an adorable mobile “object” (no license required) that can transport two people efficiently around cityscapes.

Smart Forease+

Smart Forease+ — Picture courtesy of Daimler

Smart revamped the first generation of the Forease by adding a roof and more everyday practicality. The Forease+ now features a roof that can withstand all weather conditions while being an “impressive statement of coolness and urbanity.” — AFP-Relaxnews