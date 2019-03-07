Karma Automotive to unveil luxury, electric, and Pininfarina models in Shanghai

Karma Automotive teased its upcoming Vision concept vehicle this week. — Picture from Instagram/karmaautomotive

COSA MESTA (United States), March 7 — On Tuesday, Southern California-based luxury electric car manufacturer Karma Automotive revealed that the company will be showing off three brand-new vehicles at Auto Shanghai in April: A new-generation Revero, a project vehicle created with Pininfarina, and a fully electric concept.

Together, the models make up what Karma calls the “Shanghai Big Three,” which CEO Dr. Lance Zhou states “represents our transformation from an old-value car manufacturer to a company building long-term value in part by becoming an open-platform luxury high-tech automotive incubator.”

We’ve been offered a teaser image of the lattermost model, the Vision concept, which shows nothing but the car’s very wide rear end with some narrow tail lights spanning its width. Karma claims that this concept represents the company’s luxurious and high-tech future, but we’ll have to wait to find out what exactly that entails.

We're excited to announce our #NewDawn product showcase at Auto Shanghai 2019. #KarmaAuto will unveil three new products providing a glimpse of the next gen #Revero, our @Pininfarina collaboration, and a concept vehicle. Read more https://t.co/Jdnuiolj7o pic.twitter.com/gIATUzAWoq — Karma Automotive (@KarmaAutomotive) March 5, 2019

Beside the latest version of the Revero — which will be sold in Karma dealerships across North and South America — and the Vision concept, will be what the company refers to as “the first results” of their partnership with Pininfarina.

All three models will be on display at Auto Shanghai 2019 which runs from April 16 to 25. — AFP-Relaxnews