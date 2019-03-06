Geneva Motor Show: Alfa Romeo unveils second SUV, first plug-in hybrid

The Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car is a compact plug-in hybrid SUV. — Picture courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

GENEVA, March 6 — Yesterday at the Geneva Motor Show, Alfa Romeo unveiled the company's second-ever SUV, albeit in concept form. The Tonale demonstrates the company's in-progress transition toward electric vehicles that are littered with high-tech features.

Just three years after Alfa Romeo launched the Stelvio, the company's first SUV powered by a gas engine, the Tonale concept SUV was unveiled with an electric motor.

More specifically, the Tonale is a compact plug-in hybrid SUV whose electric motor is accompanied by a gas engine, though the model offers an "Advance E" mode that prompts the car to perform entirely electrically. On the other hand, the "Dynamic" and "Natural" modes focus on maximum output and performance optimization, respectively. Unfortunately, no specs accompany these claims, as the powertrain is still in the works.

However, Alfo Romeo did give us some insight about the tech integrated throughout the model, which includes a 12.3-inch full digital cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. This digitalized infotainment system keeps drivers and passengers fully connected to the Alfa Romeo Lifestyle and Social communities via the in-vehicle app "Alfista," in addition to the "Paddock" app, basically a shopping application for brand equipment, performance updates, and merchandise.

In terms of exterior design, the Tonale is reminiscent of the Stelvio with its triangle shaped grille, though on either side, you'll find a set of extremely narrow headlights that have replaced the wide set of the original model. The side mirrors look to have been replaced with cameras, and the taillights follow the same design scheme as those on the front.

The interior has been streamlined in comparison to the Stelvio and outfitted in richer materials -- upgrades that make the new tech look right at home.

As of now, no launch date for the car has been announced, but with so many features already in the works, we can probably expect to see a production version in the early 2020s. — AFP-Relaxnews