Hyundai Kona Iron Man Special Edition gets a price tag (VIDEO)

The price of the upcoming Hyundai Kona Iron Man Special Edition has been revealed. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai via AFP

SEOUL, March 5 — Last summer, Hyundai unveiled an Iron Man edition of the 2019 Kona at the San Diego Comic Con that you could actually take home with you some day; on Friday, this Marvel-trimmed crossover's price tag was announced to Roadshow.

Last July, Hyundai unveiled a 2019 Kona that looked like it was redesigned by Stark Industries themselves, with a front end designed to look like Iron Man's mask and details inspired by Tony's high-tech suit. Believe it or not, this Marvel model is actually slated to hit the consumer market this year, and on Friday, the prices were given to Roadshow.

The Iron Man Special Edition will be available with two transmission options, front-wheel and all-wheel drive, for US$31,565 (RM128,614) and US$32,995, respectively, with delivery.

That puts the cheaper option at approximately US$5,000 more than the Kona's most expensive trim, so what exactly does this Marvel designation get you beyond the cars currently available on the market?

Behold, the Hyundai x Marvel #KonaIronManEdition. Check out exclusive new footage of Earth’s mightiest SUV in action. In dealers early spring 2019. pic.twitter.com/5kbDEJfjP6 — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) February 1, 2019

The exclusive matte gray exterior has red “armour” details from the roof to the front bumper, which now features styling cues reminiscent of the Iron Man Exosuit. Additionally, in case these design decisions weren't obvious enough allusions to the Marvel character, Iron Man and Stark Industries logos can be found printed all over the body, including on both the front and rear fenders, the hub caps, and the roof (where the sun roof is on the Kona Ultimate).

The Marvel redesign continues to the interior with "Iron Man-themed technical graphics" for the heads-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen newly branded by Stark Industries, and a signature from the superhero himself right on the dashboard.

The 2019 Kona Iron Man Special Edition is already arriving in dealerships for a limited time. — AFP-Relaxnews