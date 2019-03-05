Geneva Motor Show: Audi presents Q4 e-tron concept ahead of production model

The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Audi

GENEVA, March 5 — German automotive manufacturer Audi unveiled its new Q4 e-tron concept — a forerunner to its upcoming all-electric production-model SUV, due in 2020 — in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. The event opens to the public March 7-17, 2019.

The two electric motors in this compact SUV concept provide 225kW of power, equivalent to 306 horsepower. Matched with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, they deliver acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, with a top speed capped at 180km/h. The manufacturer also promises a range of over 450km.

The technology onboard the Q4 e-tron concept controls the modular electrification platform (MEB), which will be integrated into several future electric vehicles produced across the Volkswagen Group, from compact class to superior medium-size class models.

A production model Q4 e-tron is slated for launch towards the end of 2020, around the same time as the eagerly awaited Tesla Model Y.

Check out the Audi Q4 e-tron concept in this video: youtu.be/Ryjp3dzLxa4

The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland. — AFP-Relaxnews