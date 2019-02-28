Proton to launch improved 2019 Iriz next month

A rear view of the Proton Iriz. — Picture by YS Khong

SUBANG, Feb 28 — National car maker Proton is planning to launch its improved 2019 Iriz model next month after having made 367 improvements to the Iriz as part of the model’s facelift, including braking performance, fuel consumption and entertainment system.

Proton chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said the car would feature an intelligent head unit that used an embedded eSIM card and offered apps for music streaming, navigation and voice recognition similar to the features in the X70, Proton’s first sport utility vehicle.

“Following the introduction of the Proton X70, the 2019 Proton Iriz will be the second Proton model to receive an intelligent head unit offering functions such as voice command, navigation and music streaming and uses the same ‘Hi Proton!’ catchphrase to access the system,” he told reporters at the media preview of the new Iriz here today.

Other improvements, he said, included a bold new front bumper that featured a new lower radiator grille and a sleek LED daytime running lamps that added a sophisticated touch to the overall design.

Li said at the rear, the Proton name would be spelled out on the tailgate garnish in place of the logo previously used.

“Visually, it now looks wider, an impression reinforced by the new rear bumper with vertical garnish inserts and a new bumper stripe,” he said.

Li said the car was also rated five-star for safety under the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (Asean NCAP).

In conjunction with the upcoming launch of the 2019 Iriz, he said, Proton would be holding a “flash promotion” for starting from tomorrow until March 11, where interested buyers could make online bookings for only RM9.99.

“By doing so, Proton will also reward them with free road tax for a period of two years as a sign of gratitude for booking the Iriz prior to its launch,” he said.

Li said the company would also be holding customer previews at several of its Proton Edar outlets to give the public a chance to see the 2019 Iriz up close before its official launch.

The 2019 Iriz will be available in five colours — silver, white, gray, red and green — and in five options, standard 1.3-litre manual transmission, standard 1.3-litre continuously variable transmission (CVT), executive 1.3-litre CVT, executive 1.6-litre CVT and Premium 1.6-litre CVT. — Bernama