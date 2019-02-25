SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept will bring a spirit of freedom to Geneva

The SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. — Citroën Communication pic via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Feb 25 — French automobile manufacturer Citroën will present its SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept camper van —inspired by freedom and sharing — in a world premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Based on the brand’s SpaceTourer, this new camper van concept has an interior configuration developed in collaboration with specialists, Pössl.

SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept has a host of functional features, such as a pop-up roof integrating a large mosquito net and housing a sleeping area.

In this configuration, two people can sleep in the dedicated bed space, just above the van’s interior cabin.

During the day, the raised roof adds height to the interior space so users can stand up in the vehicle. Finally, for increased freedom of movement, the concept has two hands-free electric sliding side doors and a rear windshield that opens.

Another original feature is the modular multimedia unit, featuring a flat work surface and a retractable TV. Thanks to pivoting front seats, it’s possible to create a pleasant shared space around the table and the screen, almost like a mobile living room. The vehicle can also stow a bike.

This concept van has a BlueHDi 150 S&S BVM6 engine and a host of driver aids, from the colour head-up display to Citroën Connect Nav navigation and Active Safety Brake. “The Citroënist” name is a nod to the brand’s fan community (public and professional).

Note that Citroën has also unveiled a bike incorporating the concept’s codes.

“Rider The Citroënist by Martone” is on sale now priced €950 (RM4,390) in the brand’s e-store, along with a line of other “The Citroënist” products.

Citroën will also present a more ambitious concept car called the Ami One at the Geneva show. This ultra-compact all-electric and connected vehicle is accessible to users age 16 and up with no need for a driver’s license.

The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva. — AFP-Relaxnews