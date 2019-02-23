Kia to debut electric concept for the performance-hungry

Kia is bringing new electric concept to Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Kia

SEOUL, Feb 23 — Kia has announced plans to “electrify” Geneva with a new electric concept car allegedly answering all consumer concerns that come with making the switch from gas to battery.

On Thursday, Kia published a teaser image and brief description of their upcoming electric concept car that has been designed to “captur[e] the heart and mak[e] it beat that bit faster for that bit longer.”

The model is said to represent Kia’s future, specifically, the company’s commitment to automobile electrification by purportedly answering the most common concerns drivers have when considering an EV: range, performance, recharging networks, driving dynamics, and even adrenaline-inducing design and driving experience.

VP of Design for the European branch Gregory Guillaume himself described the concept as one not only to “get your pulse racing, but to also signpost [the brand’s] holistic and emotional approach to electrification.”

The accompanying teaser image is fairly typical in terms of automobile teasers: shadowed exterior, obscure interior, illuminated headlights.

The headlights look to be framed by an LED filament that stretches towards the centre to create a bridge of light, and the side-view mirrors appear to have been swapped out for cameras similar to those found on the 2019 Lexus ES or the Audi E-tron.

The model will be officially unveiled on March 5 at the Geneva Motor Show. — AFP-Relaxnews