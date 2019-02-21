Mercedes presents new special editions of SL and SLC roadsters

The Mercedes-Benz SL 500 Grand Edition. — Picture courtesy of Daimler

STUTTGARD, Feb 21 — Spring brings fresh cabriolets from Mercedes, which will be heading to the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, with a new SL “Grand Edition” luxury roadster and its last SLC roadster, dubbed the “Final Edition.”

Mercedes presents the SL Grand Edition, a new version of its luxury roadster with exclusive specifications. The new SL 400 (367hp V6 engine) and SL 500 (455hp V8 engine) Grand Edition models notably get 19-inch front and 20-inch rear AMG 10-spoke forged wheels, designo leather with metallic accents on the multifunction sports steering wheel and “SL Grand Edition” badges on the fenders. These roadsters boast a neck-level heating system, active multi-contour seats with massage function and seat climate control, plus the Driving Assistance Plus Package and Active Parking Assist.

Alongside this, the German auto brand has unveiled the “Final Edition” of its SLC roadster (descended from the SLK, launched in 1996). The four models in the range (SLC 180, SLC 200, SLC 300 and AMG SLC 43) are all equipped with AMG bumpers at the front and rear, as well as sport suspension with 10mm lowering. On the inside, Mercedes proposes Nappa seats and trims. As standard, the models come with neck-level heating, seat heating and four-way lumbar support for the driver and front passenger.

All of these models will be available to order from tomorrow, with the first deliveries expected in March 2019. The Mercedes SL 400 and SL 500 Grand Edition will be available starting from €114,811 (RM529,604) and €135,993 respectively, while the new Mercedes SLC models will range from €41,536 (SLC 180) to €65,045 (AMG SLC 43). — Relaxnews