Nissan and Opus team up to create smart camper concept (VIDEO)

Nissan and Opus use recycled EV batteries to power smart camper concept. — Picture courtesy of Nissan via AFP

TOKYO, Feb 19 — Nissan has teamed up with Opus to create a smart camper that uses second-life EV batteries to keep you connected even when you're off the map.

Just like Nissan created the NV300 portable workshop concept to recycle used EV batteries, only one month later the company announced that it has collaborated with Opus Campers to create a smart camping concept that also uses these batteries “to deliver up to a week's worth of remote power for ‘off-grid' adventures.”

The foldable camper is powered by Nissan Energy ROAM, a portable and “weatherproof” battery pack that uses the company's EV battery tech silently and without producing any emissions. The pack has a storage capacity of 700 Wh and delivers 1kW of power via ROAM's lithium-ion cells which were originally used by Nissan EVs.

If you need to recharge the battery, you can remove it from the camper and charge it off site or hook it up to a solar panel accessory. In either case, you and your friends don't need to pack up the whole camper just because someone's phone ran out of juice.

This battery back and camper could bring a whole new meaning to camping, giving adventurers the confidence to go beyond their range of comfort knowing that they will remain connected to the rest of the world if needed.

The smart camper concept will debut at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show which begins today in the UK. — AFP-Relaxnews