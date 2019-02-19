GMC Acadia souped up with new engine, trim and tech

2020 GMC Acadia Denali — Picture courtesy of GMC via AFP

CHICAGO, Feb 19 — GMC has unveiled the refreshed Acadia for the 2020 model year complete with a new trim, a fresh look, and the latest GMC infotainment system.

GMC announced yesterday that the Acadia has gotten its midcycle refresh, and now, the lineup looks more like a group of Sierra pickups from the front than mid-size SUVs.

In addition to its new exterior styling, the Acadia has a new powertrain option and an assortment of new technologies including an enhanced infotainment system and heads-up display.

Most notably in terms of exterior redesign, the grille has been swapped out for a more massive selection that shares more than a few characteristics with the Sierra pickup. The look is finished with an updated set of headlights surrounded by C-shaped lighting details — a GMC signature.

A 2.0-litre turbo engine joins the lineup and now comes standard on the SLT and Denali trims. It benefits from GM's tripower valvetrain technology which can adjust performance based on driving demands and generates 230 hp and 258 ft-lbs of torque.

A nine-speed automatic transmission has replaced the six-speed automatic transmission of the 2.5-litre and 3.6-litre options and comes standard on the new 2.0-litre engine. The conventional transmission shifter has been replaced with “an electronically controlled gear selection consisting of intuitive push buttons and pull triggers.”

All trims are now equipped with the newest GMC infotainment system that has advanced voice recognition, a higher resolution 8-inch touchscreen display, and a smartphone-inspired interface with customisable profiles and better navigation capabilities.

The launch of the 2020 Acadia is accompanied by the launch of the ruggedly-styled Acadia AT4 trim which darkens the grille to black and comes with 17-inch all-terrain wheels and tires. This model is powered by the 3.6-litre V6 engine putting out 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. A twin-clutch, all-wheel-drive system is standard.

The 2020 Acadia goes on sale this fall with pricing announced later this year. The 2019 Acadia starts at US$32,800 (RM133,787). — AFP-Relaxnews