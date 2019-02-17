Polestar teases next-gen electric car again ahead of Geneva launch

Polestar teases another image of the second-generation Polestar. — Picture from Instragram/polestarcars

GENEVA, Feb 17 — Just two weeks before the official online reveal on Feb 27, Volvo’s Polestar gave us another glimpse of the Polestar 2 just a couple of weeks after the first announcement.

While the latest official teaser of the Polestar 2 isn’t nearly as informational as the first announcement made a few weeks ago, we have still been graced by another image of a discernible part of the exterior body: The top, left-hand side of the rear end.

Though it’s not much, the white paint job looks sharp, as does the right-angular tail-light setup. The white Polestar logo blends into the white body to avoid distracting onlookers from the snappy and chic design.

The first announcement, on the other hand, gave a bit more to grasp regarding model specs and the company’s new mission: to go “all in” on electric. Not only is Polestar vamping up electric vehicle performance with this second-gen model to complete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, but also the user interface and driver experience is expected to be vastly enhanced.

According to the company, the Polestar 2 will be the “first car in the world with a truly future-proof software setup.” Google Automotive services will come standard, as well as an intuitive, organised automotive UI. The leading graphic designer for the project noted that touch controls in most modern vehicles “have comparatively small touch areas, taking more of your attention which should be on the road.”

Does that mean that the Polestar 2 will be getting a Byton-approved 49-inch cabin width infotainment screen? Well, not exactly, but the images that the company teased of the interior do suggest a relatively wide touch display.

Though definitive measurements have not yet been provided, given all the teasers offered so far and predictions from the CEO dating back to late summer, we know that the Polestar 2 will have about 300 miles of range, produce 400 hp, and fall within the Tesla Model 3 price range.

At any rate, the details will be unveiled officially online on Feb 27. The Polestar 2 will make its first public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. — Relaxnews