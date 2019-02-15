Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Drive

Volkswagen teases new crossover ‘top model’ ahead of Geneva debut

Published 12 minutes ago on 15 February 2019

Next month in Geneva, VW will unveil an R-version of the classic T-Roc. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen
Next month in Geneva, VW will unveil an R-version of the classic T-Roc. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

WOLFSBURG, Feb 15 — VW plans to unveil an R-branded T-Roc at the Geneva Motor Show next month and the brand even provided a vibrant cartoony sketch of the model yesterday to hold us over.

Back in 2017, Volkswagen introduced the world to the T-Roc and now, three years later, the company wants to satisfy those who not only want the same urban practicality of a compact crossover, but also a stylish, sporty ride.

Considering that the T-Roc R was developed by Volkswagen R — with the support of car racing champions Petter Solberg and Benjamin Leuchter — and tested at the Nürburgring racetrack, this model is sure to be much sportier than your average T-Roc, after all, that R stands for “racing.”

The sketches show some design resemblance to the VW Golf R, the street-legal but track-inspired hatchback. It looks aggressive and aerodynamic, but not angry.

The world premiere of the T-Roc R will take place March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show, and the car will be on display until March 17. We can expect to see the pricing and release date revealed then. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Drive