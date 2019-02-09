Subaru puts some oomph behind the Legacy name with 2020 model

Subaru debuts most technologically advanced Legacy yet. — Picture courtesy of Subaru

NEW YORK, Feb 9 — While the Legacy has been a fairly unremarkable sedan since its conception 30 years ago, Subaru has brought an amped-up model to the Chicago Auto Show with interior tech and engine options to finally compete with the likes of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

On Thursday, as promised in the teasers that Subaru published last week, the 2020 Legacy made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show with new tech and an updated collection of powertrain options.

The model will be available in six trims — Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT—all built on the Subaru Global Platform.

The former trims will be powered by the same 2.5-liter Boxer engine as the sixth generation, however, it’s been enhanced to deliver 182 hp instead of 175 hp; the XT-designated trims will sport a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine capable of 260 hp, the first time a turbocharged engine has been powering a Legacy since 2012.

For the most part, the exterior of the seventh-gen Legacy is not unlike that of the previous generation with minimal changes made.

The grille as well as the head and taillights have been contoured into narrower designs, while the lines from the hood to the roof to the taillights have become more streamlined. In general, these subtle changes work together to create a more aerodynamic aesthetic.

The interior has seen some significant changes which we got a sneak peek at last Thursday when we saw a shadowy image of the enlarged and modernised infotainment touchscreen display.

Unlike the Honda and Toyota mid-size car competitors, this 11.6-inch screen (standard on only the Premium, Sport, and Limited trims) is oriented vertically and dominates the entire area above the gear shift.

All models come standard with all-wheel drive and a handful of driver safety tech like EyeSight Driver Assist. Specific trims come with additional systems like the Reverse Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Detection, and the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.

What hasn’t changed about the 2020 Legacy in regard to previous models, is its goal of “go-anywhere usability.” The trunk has increased, and all trims have standard mounting brackets on the roof to make transporting bikes, surfboards, and canoes a breeze.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy hits the market this fall. No pricing has yet been announced, but the sixth-gen model has an MSRP of US$22,545 (RM91,735.60). — AFP-Relaxnews