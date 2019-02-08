Cadillac debuts edgy new XT5 Sport Package in Chicago

Cadillac unveils the Limited-Edition XT5 Sport Package in time for the Chicago Auto Show. — Picture courtesy of Cadillac

CHICAGO, Feb 8 — Cadillac opened up this year's annual Chicago Auto Show by announcing the limited-edition Sport Package that brings a dark new aesthetic to the 2019 XT5.

Yesterday Cadillac introduced Chicago to the new 2019 XT5 Sport Package, an optional cosmetic upgrade that can make your Caddy look just as dark and edgy as you are.

The package is available for those who already have the XT5's Luxury and Premium Luxury trims freshening up their SUVs.

Most significantly, the Sport Package swaps out the silver-toned grille for a for a gloss black one surrounded by Galvano chrome. Additionally, the exterior has been outfitted with a set of LED headlights, some clear taillight lenses and side-assist steps, and a new set of 20-inch aluminum wheels in a gray finish.

The interior gets minimal updates: just a new set of sport pedals and the choice between updating the interior in either a black or black and white two-tone color scheme, both coming with the same diamond-cut aluminum trim.

The Sport Edition package costs US$2,995 (RM12,230) to be built upon the Luxury trim (which starts at US$49,490) and drops down to US$1,995 to be added to XT5 models already donning the Premium Luxury trim. — AFP-Relaxnews