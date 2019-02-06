Fiat Chrysler Automobiles celebrates the minivan’s 35-year anniversary with special edition models

The Chrysler Pacifica. — Picture courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

CHICAGO, Feb 6 — After bringing minivans to over 14.6 million families since the segment was created 35 years ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is celebrating the model’s birthday with special anniversary editions of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid, and Dodge Grand Caravan which will debut next week in Chicago.

Inside the new Pacifica models, owners will find Cranberry Wine stitching to secure the new, all-black perforated Nappa leather upholstery to the seats. Both the hybrid and standard models come in 10 exterior colours unless owners opt for the S package, which can be added to any anniversary edition Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid for a “sportier, blacked-out, customized exterior.”

Likewise, the special edition Dodge Caravan features an all-black interior trimmed in Cranberry Wine stitching that can be accompanied by one of six exterior paint colours.

Additionally, these anniversary models feature upgraded content and, of course, new badging. All vans get a new set of wheels and updated grilles with this iteration, as well as the plethora of minivan innovations already installed in the models like Stow ‘N Go second-row bucket seats, memory driver’s seat, and navigation radio among others depending on the model.

The 35th Anniversary Special Edition models will debut at the Chicago Auto show next week and will be available for ordering in the Spring of 2019. The vans will arrive at dealerships during the summer “just in time for family road trips.” — Relaxnews