The Skoda Kamiq crossover to premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The first image of the new Skoda Kamiq. — Picture courtesy of Skoda

PRAGUE, Jan 26 — Czech car maker Skoda has announced that its new urban SUV will be christened Kamiq.

The new model will be unveiled in Switzerland at the Geneva Motor Show, which is to be held from March 7 to 17, 2019.

The Skoda Kamiq, which has been billed as a compact and lifestyle-oriented crossover, will be the third SUV, in the wake of the Karoq and the Kodiaq, to be launched by the brand in Europe.

Like all of the models of this kind by Skoda, the Kamiq will thus have a name that begins with “K” and ends with “Q”.

According to the brand, the word “Kamiq,” which comes from the the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland, means “second skin.”

It should be noted in passing that Skoda has already used the name for another SUV sold in China.

As it stands, Skoda has provided no further details about the new model, which is expected to be largely inspired by the Vision X concept, a gasoline, electric and natural gas (NGV) hybrid vehicle, which was presented in Geneva a year ago.

The 89th International Geneva Motor Show will run from March 7 to 17, 2019, at the city’s Palexpo convention centre. Website: gims.swiss — AFP-Relaxnews.